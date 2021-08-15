Ryan Reynolds has claimed a 'Free Guy' sequel is wanted by Disney following a successful opening weekend.
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a 'Free Guy' sequel is on the way.
The 44-year-old actor - who stars in the film as a bank teller who sets out to save his friends from deletion when he learns he's a character inside a video game - was thrilled to tell fans that Disney are keen to make a follow-up film following a successful opening weekend for the movie.
He tweeted: “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony. If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed.(sic)"
Director Shawn Levy quoted Ryan's post on his own Twitter account and commented: “Yuuuuuuuup.”
The news was also retweeted by 20th Century Studios.
The movie has finally been released after a number of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Ryan recently admitted he was desperate for audiences to see the film in cinemas because it is such a unique experience.
He star said: "I know how different a movie is when you watch it on a big screen with 100 other people, or 200, or 300, or 400, or 500 other people. It's like nothing else.
"That communal experience is so important to people. And I know coming out of this crazy 2020 and certainly part of 2021 – I, for one, am craving that communal experience again."
Meanwhile, despite the plot of the action comedy, director Shawn recently insisted it isn't a film about a video game.
He said: "The script had a big, juicy premise and idea. But it also had themes that were really interesting to me and Ryan.
"Literally, from day one, Ryan and I met and had this script about a video game character coming to the awareness that he exists in a game of a world.
"But we wanted to really bring out the themes and the feelings of: don't we all kind of feel like we live in the background? Haven't we all felt a little powerless in the midst of a world that is not of our making?
"What if we started thinking about the notion that we can be empowered to have an impact, and that's the arc of the character.
"Again, using this video game premise for a movie that is not about video games. It's about the way we all navigate the world and aspire to live."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...