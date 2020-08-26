Ryan Reynolds is set to co-write and star in new Netflix comedy 'Upstate'.
Ryan Reynolds is set to co-write and star in a new Netflix comedy.
The 43-year-old star is teaming up with John August to pen a script for 'Upstate' for the streaming platform.
The duo - who will also each act as executive producer for the project - are set to collaborate on the project, although very little is known about the plot at this time.
Reynolds and August previously worked together on 2007 science fiction thriller 'The Nines', which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
For that movie, August directed from his own script, while the all-star cast also featured Hopes David, Melissa McCarthy and Elle Fanning.
The filmmaker was awarded the Writers Guild of America West's Valentine Davies Award four years ago for his contributions to both the entertainment industry and the wider community.
His screenwriting credits include the likes of 'Charlie's Angels', 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', 'Big Fish' and 'Dark Shadows'.
He also penned script for Disney's recent live action adaptation of 'Aladdin'.
'Deadpool' star Reynolds has recent history working with Netflix, having recently starred in action blockbuster '6 Underground', while he's also been shooting 'Red Notice' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Gal Gadot.
Earlier this month, Johnson responded to the actor ruling himself out playing Hawkman in 'Black Adam' - telling him he has to portray the character.
In response to Reynolds, he tweeted: ''You ARE playing Hawkman and that's that. You're also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you're in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you're also @KevinHart4real's dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test. (sic)''
Reynolds had previously written on Twitter: ''I'm not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do.''
