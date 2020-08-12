DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON' has been crowned the highest-earning actor for the second year on the run.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has been named Forbes' highest-paid actor in the world for a second year in a row.
The 48-year-old actor and former professional wrestler topped the publication's annual list of the highest-paid actors in the world in 2019, after having made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.
And now he's gone and done it again, after he raked in $87.5 million for the last financial year, including a whopping $23.5 million for his Netflix thriller 'Red Notice'.
The 'San Andreas' star - whose upcoming films also include 'Jungle Cruise', 'Black Adam' and 'San Andreas 2' - also makes money from his fitness apparel line Project Rock.
In second place on the list, is Johnson's 'Red Notice' co-star Ryan Reynolds, 43, who earned an impressive $71.5 million.
Followed by Mark Wahlberg with $58 million, while Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel also made the top five.
'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and screen legend Jackie Chan also feature.
Netflix is responsible for splashing out a combined total of $140.5 million to the actors.
Earlier this year, 'Uncut Gems' star Sandler landed a multi-film deal with the streaming service.
The same list for the highest-paid female actress is set to be published in September
It was topped by 'Avengers: Endgame' star Scarlett Johansson - who has her own spin-off 'Black Widow' set for release later this year - in 2019, after she made $56 million before tax.
The top 10 highest-paid actors are:
1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - $87.5m (£66.8m)
2. Ryan Reynolds - $71.5m (£54.5m)
3. Mark Wahlberg - $58m (£44.2m)
4. Ben Affleck - $55m (£41.9m)
5. Vin Diesel - $54m (£41.2m)
6. Akshay Kumar - $48.5m (£37m)
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda - $45.5m (£34.7m)
8. Will Smith - $44.5m (£33.9m)
9. Adam Sandler - $31m
10. Jackie Chan - $30m
