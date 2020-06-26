Ryan Lochte would ''knock his [old self's]ass out'' if they met today.

The 35-year-old swimmer has turned his life around after seeking help for alcohol dependency following a 14 month ban from competitive swimming and Ryan admitted he is not proud of his past self.

In the new trailer for his documentary 'In Deep With Ryan Lochte', the star talks about losing sponsorships, explaining: ''Something could have ended my life because I was stupid. I went from making millions to zero.

''The person that I am today, if I saw that Ryan Lochte, I would knock his ass out. There's so much more to life. Wake up.''

Ryan who has two children with his wife Kayla Rae Reid is currently training for the 2021 Olympics as he wants to prove himself to his family.

He said: ''This is the most pressure I've ever had in my entire life. If I don't make the Olympic team, they won't see the change that I have made. It's all or nothing now.''

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed he had a ''new perspective on life'' since seeking help for alcohol dependency.

He said: ''I think it was getting to a point in my life where I needed a change. Since Caiden and my new daughter Liv has been born, I have a new perspective on life and I'm definitely not the same person as I was. On a daily basis, I'm just trying to be the best version [of myself] that I can be. I've had a lot of ups and downs, as you guys all know because it's been so public. But I'm just here to race.''

And Ryan feels ''complete'' with his family around him.

He said: ''I'm doing this for me and my family. I want to teach my children that if you have a dream and a goal and you work at it on a daily basis, day in and day out, that you can accomplish it and you achieve anything as long as you put your mind to it. My life, I feel, is complete. Everything I ever wanted growing up was a beautiful wife and kids, and now I have that and I'm just so happy.''