Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'The Wolfman', which has been written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'The Wolfman'.
The 39-year-old actor is in talks to take on the lead role in the Universal movie, which has been written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ryan would reportedly play an anchorman who gets infected in the upcoming monster movie.
There is currently no director attached to the project.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary'.
Ryan will both act in and produce an adaptation of a new novel written by Andy Weir, who previously penned 'The Martian', and 'The Lego Movie' filmmakers have signed on to direct.
The novel, which is also titled 'Project Hail Mary', will be published by Random House in Spring 2021, with the film adaptation likely to follow closely behind.
'Project Hail Mary' tells the story of an astronaut - who will be played by Gosling in the movie - on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet.
Gosling will also produce the flick alongside Amy Pascal, Ken Kao and Aditya Sood, while MGM - which is now headed by Michael De Luca - has acquired the package.
De Luca and Pamela Abdy, MGM's film group president, told Variety: ''All of us at MGM are incredibly excited by this literal dream team coming together around Andy's astounding novel. With their masterful ability to balance drama, action, and humour, Phil and Chris are the perfect filmmakers to take on this unique material and we are thrilled to have them partner with Ryan, Ken, Andy, Amy and Aditya to bring this movie to life for big screens everywhere.
'Project Hail Mary' will come as a return to the world of space and science fiction for Gosling, who was last seen on screens playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's 'First Man' in 2018.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...