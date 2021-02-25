Ryan Gosling has boarded 'The Actor' in the titular role of Paul Cole, a New York actor beaten to a pulp and left with serious memory loss.
Ryan Gosling is set to star in and produce the upcoming thriller 'The Actor'.
The 'Drive' star has landed the titular role of New York actor Paul Cole in the adaptation of Donald E. Westlake's novel 'Memory'.
The plot is as follows: "New York actor Paul Cole (Gosling) is beaten and left for dead in 1950s Ohio. Stripped of his memory and stranded in a mysterious small town, Paul struggles to get back home and reclaim what he’s lost. The Actor follows a thrilling journey we all must take: to find home, to find love, and ultimately to find ourselves."
Duke Johnson is helming the flick and has also been working alongside Stephen Cooney on adapting the script for the big screen.
Hollywood icon Gosling has a number of motion pictures on the way, including Netflix's 'The Gray Man' alongside Chris Evans.
And the 'Notebook' star is also poised to play an anchorman who gets infected in the upcoming monster movie, 'Wolfman', which is being directed by Leigh Whannell
It was also previously revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary'.
The 'La La Land' star is starring in and producing the adaptation of the novel written by Andy Weir, who previously penned 'The Martian', and 'The Lego Movie' filmmakers signed on to direct.
The tome, which is also titled 'Project Hail Mary', will be published by Random House in Spring 2021, with the film adaptation likely to follow closely behind.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...