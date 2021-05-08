Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that ‘Creed III’ will start shooting in November.

The 34-year-old actor - who will reprise the role of Adonis 'Donnie' Creed in the sequel - is also set to make his directorial debut for the upcoming third movie in the 'Rocky' spin-off franchise, and he has given a major update about work on the film.

Appearing on 'The Jess Cagle podcast with Julia Cunningham', he said: "Probably before the end of the year, probably mid-November or so. Right after this one [Tom Clancy's Without Remorse'], I'm in full prep mode."

Jordan was cast in 2015's 'Creed' by director Ryan Coogler - with whom he also worked on 2013's 'Fruitvale Station' and 2018's 'Black Panther - but their earlier work didn't actually play into this role.

He explained: "Legend has it, Ryan, he pitched me this movie before we even shot 'Fruitvale Station', our first movie together, before we even shot one frame. It speaks to our relationship because I was like, 'Cool, let's do it'.

"So we were pitching that movie while we were getting ready to shoot 'Fruitvale'. It all just kinda fell into place. You never really know it's gonna be as big or take a life of it's own as much as it actually did.

"But we were telling an honest story from a real place. Ryan's connection with this was his father and his Rocky films, were personal. If you know Ryan Coogler, you know he's all heart and things that are grounded and mean something to.

"I kinda adopted that ambition and that spirit, in building this character and that 'Creed' world. I started to daydream and think about what a potential 'Creed II', at that time, would be.

"And then we knock out a 'Creed II' and it's like, 'Alright, if I ever got the opportunity to step behind the camera, this is kinda where I wanna see Adonis and his family go. This is the story I wanna tell.' I'm blessed enough to be in that position to be able to do that now."