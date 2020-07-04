Ryan Adams has issued an apology after he was accused of abusing a number of women.

The 45-year-old musician - who was accused by his ex-wife Mandy Moore, former fiancee Megan Butterworth and former flame Phoebe Bridgers amongst other women - has revealed he has worked hard to get sober and he hopes that his accusers will eventually forgive him.

Ryan told DailyMail.com: ''There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career.

''All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realise that I needed to make significant changes in my life.

''To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty b******* apology that I've always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different.

''Having truly realised the harm that I've caused, it wrecked me, and I'm still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.

''No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behaviour, and will be for my actions moving forward.''

Ryan - who was accused of emotional abuse and controlling behaviour - went on to explain that as he has been working through his issues, he has ''written enough music to fill half a dozen albums''.

He added: ''Some of these songs are angry, many are sad but most of them are about the lessons I've learned over the last few years. Those ones an expression of my deepest remorse.

''I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.''