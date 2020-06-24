Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo, and Rosamund Pike are in talks to star in the Take That movie 'Greatest Days'.

The upcoming film is based off the musical, 'The Band', which focuses on the life of fangirls, with songs by the British boy band featured throughout.

And the 'His Dark Materials' star, 'Vera' actress and 'Gone Girl' star are the first names to be revealed to be in negotiations to join the cast.

The flick is hoping to be launched this year at the Virtual Cannes Film Market and will be executive produced by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers.

Whilst Legend's Kate Solomon and Early Man's Danny Perkins will produce the film, which is penned by 'Calendar Girls' writer Tim Firth.

Jonathan Kier, President of Sierra/Affinity, said: ''We are very excited to be reuniting with Danny and Kate, and looking forward to working with Coky and the incredible cast being assembled for this film. 'Greatest Days' is a captivating story featuring the iconic music of Take That that we know will transport and resonate with audiences around the world.''

Take That added: '''Greatest Days' is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years. It puts a mirror on our audience - it's a celebration of our music but it's literally all about the fans and their friendships. Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting.''

Take That band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and part-time member Robbie Williams will executive produce the film, just as they did 'The Band'.

The musical 'The Band' began touring in 2017.

Tim previously explained: ''A tragedy happens, then we jump forward 25 years to see the women those girls became and they realise they were fools to have been apart for so long. It's about friendship and the power of the songs they loved. The band and the bits are secondary; it's about the fans who loved them.''

Coky Giedroyc is to direct the movie, and it will include a number of Take That hits, such as 'Could It Be Magic' and 'Relight My Fire'.

Gary recently joked that he'd like to see Brad Pitt play him in the film.

He quipped: ''It would have to be Brad Pitt, who played me. They have to match my looks, right? I'm kidding. The women characters are the focus. It's about the people sitting watching, who have supported us and how the music's been part of their lives.''

Take That formed in Manchester in 1989 and previously featured Jason Orange until his departure for good in 2014.

Robbie quit in 2012, but has joined his bandmates on stage for a number of concerts since, including last month's virtual reunion gig via the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live.