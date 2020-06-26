Russell Crowe's two teenage sons decided to remain in Sydney rather than quarantine with their dad in the Australian outback just so they could order Uber Eats.
The 'Gladiator' actor has revealed his sons, Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 13 - whom he has with ex-wife Danielle Spencer - decided not to join their father in the Australian outback and instead remain in Sydney so they wouldn't miss out on having their favourite fast food delivered.
Appearing via video on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''I was a little affronted because it's the bush.
''We got the wide open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here.
''But they were like, 'No, no, dad, we've made the decision that in a pandemic, we're going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections.
''And I'm like, 'Guys, can I ask why?' And my youngest one, who is just too honest, said, 'Uber Eats.'''
Elsewhere, the 'Unhinged' star spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and revealed his National Rugby League team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs - which he co-owns - kneeled during their game last week to show their solidarity.
He told the host: ''You know, within Australian culture, there's, of course, Australian aboriginals and also many Maori people from New Zealand and other nations like Samoa and Tonga and Papua New Guinea.
''And the player base for the game of rugby league definitely has a majority of black players.
''And as a club, we just asked them if they wanted to make their own statement and so they took it upon themselves.
''Before that particular round started, the entire squad - both squads and the referees and any administrative staff and stuff that were there in the stadium ... they all took a knee together.
''And you know, that was just a gesture of support from across the other side of the world.
''And the great thing about it was right across the board ... there was 100 percent agreement that that's what we should be doing to offer support.''
