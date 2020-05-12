Russell Crowe's new thriller 'Unhinged' will be released in July.

The 56-year-old actor stars in the new movie - which follows the story of a woman who gets subjected to violent case of road rage after pressing the horn at the wrong guy - produced by Mark Gill's Solstice Studios.

Mark Gill, president and CEO of Solstice Studios, said in a statement: ''We made this decision after extensive consultation with the National Association of Theatres and leading theatre chains. Those conversations have convinced us there is a way to meet pent up demand for the theatrical experience safely.''

The movie has been directed by Derrick Borte, with the script written by Carl Ellsworth. Lisa Ellzey is producing whilst Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie all star alongside Crowe.

Meanwhile, Russell previously revealed he was pressured to give up his musical aspirations once he became famous as an actor.

The 'Gladiator' star made his name on the big screen from the late 1990s onward with roles in 'L.A. Confidential', 'Gladiator' and 'A Beautiful Mind' among others. But Crowe's first love was music and he performed in bands throughout the 1980s and now plays with his band Indoor Garden Party, and he rejects the notion he should have to choose between his two passions.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, he said: ''That's the biggest question I get asked all the time, 'Which would you choose, one or the other?' And it's like ... I just don't have to make that decision. I know when I got really famous a lot of people put pressure on me to not do music anymore.

''I think one journalist said he couldn't understand why I had the need to be even more famous. It's like, that's never been the end goal.''

'Unhinged' will be released on July 1.