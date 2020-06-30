Russell Crowe admits that he found it strange playing a unstable character in 'Unhinged'.
Russell Crowe admits it was a challenge playing an unstable character in 'Unhinged'.
The 'Gladiator' star plays the role of a character known as The Man in the thriller movie, who stalks a stranger following a road rage accident, and Russell admits that he found it strange portraying a character lacking in humanity.
Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: ''It's an extreme ride and full of tension. It's funny playing a character like this, normally I bring my back of tricks to add complexity.
''The challenge was actually draining all the humanity from the character. There is no justification for this man's actions.''
Russell revealed that he initially wasn't interested in the project but changed his mind after witnessing scenes of anger across the globe.
The 56-year-old actor said: ''When I read it, I didn't really want to do it, but I noticed we're seeing these explosions of white-hot rage more and more in society. This character uses his car as a weapon and it just seems to be a place we've come to in Western society so the subject matter is a natural thing.''
Crowe added that despite the intense nature of Derrick Borke's flick, the set was one of the most relaxed he had experienced during his acting career.
He told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: ''It was one of those funny things. There were so many people on that film who've spent their life in film. It's only Derrick's third or fourth feature but he had a camera and stunt crew with incredible experience. People on the film have a lifetime worth of experience so they were happy getting in amongst it everyday.''
The movie is slated for an international release on July 17 and will be one of the first movies to be released in the cinemas following the coronavirus shutdown. Russell admits that he is looking forward to a movie-watching experience again.
He explained: ''I think people are missing going to the movies, we want to go back to the place where the crazy stuff happens in the films. I'm missing the movie experience too, I want to go back and watch a great story and hear the gasps and laughter from the audiences.''
