Russell Crowe has let slip that he's playing Zeus in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The 57-year-old actor was confirmed last month to have joined the hotly-awaited Marvel sequel after being spotted on set with other cast members.

And now the 'Gladiator' star has revealed he was due to wrap filming this week and spilled who his character is.

He told Australia's JOY 94.9 radio station's JOY Breakfast with The Murphys show of his filming schedule this week: "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in 'Thor 4'.

"It's my last day of Zeus-ing about."

Crowe previously starred in rival superhero franchise DC's 2013 film 'Man of Steel' as Superman's biological father Jor-El.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the titular Norse God, Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif.

The fourth instalment in the Marvel franchise - the follow-up to 2017's critically-acclaimed 'Thor: Ragnarok' - is also set to feature the likes of Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth as Asgardian actors playing Loki, Odin and Thor, respectively.

Melissa McCarthy is to play a fake version of Cate Blanchett's villain Hela, with the tradition of telling 'Thor' stories through amateur plays continuing in the upcoming motion picture.

While Christian Bale is to play Gorr the God Butcher and Chris Pratt will reprise his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' role of Star-Lord in Taika Waititi's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Meanwhile, the director previously hinted that sparks could fly between Hemsworth and Portman's characters by stating that the film is "very romantic".

He said: "I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.

"It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is slated for release on May 6, 2022.