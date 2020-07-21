Russell Crowe has admitted he regrets not spending more time with his children when they were growing up as he wa sso busy with his career.
Russell Crowe feels guilty for not spending more time with his children when they were growing up.
The 56-year-old actor was extremely busy with his acting career when his sons Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14 - who he shares with ex-wife Danielle Spencer - were small and he admitted the Covid-19 pandemic has given him ''perspective'' on his relationship with the boys.
Speaking on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', he said: ''I look back, and I think I should have given more time [to my children]. It's tricky. I have this big job, and my entire work life takes place overseas.
''It worries me greatly that I didn't spend enough time with them.
''If you're on a big movie like Robin Hood and you're physically getting the crap beaten out of you every week, you come to the weekend, and all they [his sons] see of you is this lump on the couch.
''I know a lot of people have had hard times during this period, and I feel deeply for them, but my perspective, simply being able to stay at home, is such a privilege.''
And 'Unhinged' star Russell has vowed to do better in the future.
He said: ''I can't cover the holes I made then, but I can certainly work on having less distance in the future. They're in a good place now, but going forward, I really feel like I've got to start working in Australia.''
Meanwhile, actress and singer Danielle, 51, recently opened up about giving up her own career to care for the boys after Russell's profile skyrocketed.
She explained: ''It was difficult because I always felt that to keep our family together both of us couldn't be working and there came a point where I had to prioritise the kids.
''Obviously Russell's career was going gangbusters and I just felt like, 'This is not my time'. I absolutely love being a mother and I wouldn't change a thing, but I didn't feel I could prioritise my career for a while there. The kids needed a parent who was present.''
