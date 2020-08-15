Comedy star Russell Brand has questioned whether the 'WAP' music video is a ''feminist masterpiece or porn''.
Russell Brand has questioned whether Cardi B's 'WAP' music video is a ''feminist masterpiece or porn''.
The 45-year-old comedian has discussed the controversial video - which also stars Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner and Normani - on his YouTube channel, saying it is a ''capitalist objectification and commodification'' of females.
He explained: ''If male hip-hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality ... and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency ... it's an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.
''Is it equality if it has been established by the former dominator? The answer is no.''
Russell suggested the eye-catching video doesn't do anything to help liberate women.
The outspoken star said: ''I wouldn't be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that's conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it's impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation.
''But I am saying that in a sense it's still the same metric, it's still the same aesthetic, it's still the same values, it's still the same ideals. It's still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female.''
Russell made the comments shortly after Cardi, 27, admitted to being surprised by the reaction to the video.
The rap star said: ''I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.
''I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial.
''I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...