Stand-up star Russell Brand has questioned whether masks are effective against coronavirus.
Russell Brand is unsure if masks are effective against coronavirus.
The 45-year-old comedian revealed his doubts during a lockdown-inspired stand-up show on Monday (14.09.20) at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London.
He told the audience: ''I don't know if they work or not, we can't tell can we? What does the science say? I don't know any more.
''Who here's been going out, doing drugs, licking things? You f***-ups. Now, I know my audience - the delirious, the unwell, the almost certainly infected.''
Russell's show was staged with social distancing in place, meaning around only one-third of seats were filled, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.
And the outspoken star joked about the sparsity of the crowd during his routine.
He said: ''I'm easily provoked, I'm brittle and I'm an anxious person.
''I've not socialised for a long while and now I'm looking at what looks like a very poorly attended show.
''I'm fighting every prima donna instinct in my body to walk the f*** off this stage.''
Meanwhile, Russell recently questioned whether Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video is a ''feminist masterpiece or porn''.
The comedy star discussed the controversial video - which also stars Kylie Jenner and Normani - on his YouTube channel, saying it is a ''capitalist objectification and commodification'' of females.
He explained: ''I wouldn't be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that's conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it's impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation.
''But I am saying that in a sense it's still the same metric, it's still the same aesthetic, it's still the same values, it's still the same ideals. It's still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...