Russell Brand and his wife ''knew'' their relationship would be ''serious'' when they reconnected again after some time apart.
Russell Brand and his wife ''knew'' their relationship would be ''serious'' when they reconnected again after some time apart.
The comedian and his wife Laura Gallacher rekindled their romance in later life - eventually marrying in 2017 - after they first met as teenagers, and this time, both of them knew it was for the long haul.
Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, she said: ''I hadn't seen Russell for years ... I came down the steps to the canal and Russell was standing there. We both immediately knew it was going to be serious ... I never imagined we would be sitting there having this conversation, so much time has passed but I have a deep appreciation and love for this person even though I don't know this person now. He was so different. We both immediately wanted the same things. You have to rebuild your foundations and trust again, we did it the right way. It was very slow, it was getting to know each other and going out on day trips together. Suddenly it went fast, six months later, shall we move in, shall we get a puppy, and then after that I found out I was pregnant. We moved in in November and Valentine's Day the next year I found out I was pregnant.''
Meanwhile, Russell and Laura - who have Mabel, three, and Peggy, two, together - are enjoying a ''slower pace of living'' in lockdown.
Laura said: ''Russell and I have gone back to basics to look at how a slower pace of living can positively impact our family dynamic. For us, this has meant having longer nature walks with Mabel and Peggy, having family meals together or creating special moments, a movie day with popcorn, a family painting session or cooking our dinner on an open fire - this one needs practice.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...