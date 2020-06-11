Rupert Grint has a £24 million property empire.

The 'Harry Potter' actor has invested a lot of the money he made playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise into buildings and recently added another £10.6 million of homes into his extensive portfolio.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Rupert's become a real property magnate and has been working his magic on building his empire.

''His portfolio is worth around £24million now and he's growing it all the time.

''He has started three property businesses which are all bringing in a tidy sum.

''One of his companies, Clay 10, invested in over £8million worth of property in the last financial year.

''Another of his firms, ­Oneonesix Development, has been buying up places just outside of London.

''Rupert is a shrewd investor and is buying up high-spec rental properties with good transport links to the city as well as more plush houses.

''Recently he bought a house for £500,000 in Hitchin, ­Herts, and then spent £1.5million on two neighbouring houses in Luton, Beds.''

The 31-year-old actor - whose girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to their daughter last month - is ''really knowledgeable'' about all his investments and knows he's secured his long-term future.

The insider added: ''Rupert has been bitten by the ­property bug and has become really knowledgeable about his investments.

''He's been clever by building up such a varied portfolio, as it will keep the cash rolling in for the rest of his life.''

Among Rupert's buys were a six-bedroom, 18th century mansion in Kimpton, which is set in 22 acres of land and features separate staff quarters, an indoor swimming pool, gym, tennis courts, cinema room and games room.

He has never lived in the property since buying it in 2009 for £4.5 million and it is now up for sale for more than £6 million, despite being in need of renovation.