Rupert Grint has become a father for the first time, as his girlfriend Georgia Groome has given birth to a baby girl.
Rupert Grint has become a father for the first time.
The 'Harry Potter' star and his girlfriend Georgia Groome have become the proud parents of a baby girl, after Georgia gave birth this week, according to a representative for the couple.
The rep told E! News: ''Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.''
As of the time of writing, no further details about the new arrival are known.
The happy news comes just one month after Rupert, 31, and Georgia, 28, were confirmed to be expecting their first child together.
Rupert's publicist confirmed earlier this month: ''Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.''
Meanwhile, the 'Cherrybomb' star - who largely keeps his relationship out of the spotlight - previously admitted he thinks fame can be ''dehumanising''.
He shared: ''It's almost like having a split personality. Sometimes it can be quite dehumanising to have people just taking pictures of you when you're out. To them, you are just this one thing. It's a weird existence. But that's my life. I can't really remember life before it. In a weird way, you become blasé about it. It becomes normal and you adapt.''
Rupert starred in all of the 'Harry Potter' movies from 2001 until 2011, and even though he's not played Ron for years, fans continue to be fascinated by the films.
He said: ''I really did think it would die down after the first film finished and thought it was done. If anything, it's gone [the other way] as people hold those films very highly. I'm hearing stories about people who grew up with 'Harry Potter' a lot. I think it comes hand-in-hand with the people who literally shove cameras in your face. In a weird way, they feel ownership of you a little bit. We're quite familiar people in their lives.''
