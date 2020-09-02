'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint is said to have boosted his bank balance to the tune of £3 million in the last year, just under £58,000 a week, thanks to his £24 million property empire.
Rupert Grint made an additional £3 million in the past year thanks to his £24 million property empire.
The 'Harry Potter' actor - who is said to have earned around £40 million from playing the titular character's best pal Ron Weasley in the film franchise - has boosted his bank to the tune of almost £58,000 per week thanks to his savvy housing investments.
According to The Sun Online, the 32-year-old star's company Clay 10 Ltd's accounts showed the firm is worth more than £20 million, a hike of more than £2.5 million since 2019.
What's more, Rupert's Oneonesix Developments is worth £4 million.
In June, it was reported Rupert had a £24 million property empire and had recently added another £10.6 million of homes to his extensive portfolio, including splashing out £1.5 million for two properties in Luton, south east England, and a £500,000 house in Hitchin, south east England.
A source said at the time: ''Rupert's become a real property magnate and has been working his magic on building his empire.
''His portfolio is worth around £24million now and he's growing it all the time.
''He has started three property businesses which are all bringing in a tidy sum.
''One of his companies, Clay 10, invested in over £8million worth of property in the last financial year.
''Another of his firms, Oneonesix Development, has been buying up places just outside of London.
''Rupert is a shrewd investor and is buying up high-spec rental properties with good transport links to the city as well as more plush houses.
''Recently he bought a house for £500,000 in Hitchin, Herts, and then spent £1.5million on two neighbouring houses in Luton, Beds.''
Rupert's girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to a daughter, their first child together, in May.
