RuPaul is ''heartbroken'' following the death of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Chi Chi DeVayne.

The 59-year-old drag queen has led tributes to the entertainer, who appeared in season eight of the show, as well as season three of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'.

He tweeted: ''I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.

''I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

''She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.''

RuPaul later added: ''On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul's Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers.''

Chi Chi, who was just 34, was hospitalised with pneumonia last week, and last month she was admitted with suspected kidney failure.

The much-adored performer had documented her battle with chronic illness, scleroderma - which attacks the immune system and internal organs - with her fans on social media, and revealed she had been fitted with catheters to her heart and kidneys before undergoing dialysis.

Just days before her death, Chi Chi had asked her fans to pray for her as she posted a picture in a hospital gown on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Hey guys, I'm back in [hospital]. Keep me in your prayers, I'll be back soon.

''Currently battling pneumonia so I'll be MIA for a few more days.''

Chi Ci - whose real name was Zavion Davenport - wowed the judges with her lip sync to 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' from 'Dreamgirls' and was adored by fans of the show.

Her journey started in 2016, when she finished as a runner-up in fourth place, but she was then invited to take part in the spin-off series in 2018, and finished in eighth place.