RuPaul urged people to ''believe in love'' as he accepted the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program on Sunday (20.09.20).

The 59-year-old star had a special message for viewers as he took the prize for 'Ru Paul's Drag Race', which had been shortlisted for the accolade alongside 'The Masked Singer', 'Nailed It!', 'Top Chef' and 'The Voice'.

Joined on Zoom by season 12's queens Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N. Closet and Widow Von'Du, Ru said: ''It's an honour to make television. And a special note to the viewer. Kiddo, I know how you feel right now. Just know that you are loved, and don't give up on love. Believe in love, and the power of love.''

The show's win came a day after Ru won his fifth consecutive award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys, and again sent a message of ''love.

He said during the virtual ceremony: ''Tonight the only political statement I want to make is this: love.

''Love for our LGBT brother and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America.''

The record-breaking winner also called for viewers to ''vote for your lives'' at the upcoming presidential election, before paying tribute to late contestant Chi Chi DeVayne, who died of pneumonia in August age 34.

Ru said: ''I'd like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, Chi Chi DeVayne. May you rest in power and perfection.''