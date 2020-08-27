RuPaul and his style team always strive to create an outfit ''more amazing'' than the last.

The 59-year-old drag queen has been working with his stylist, Zaldy, for almost three decades, including on every single look Ru has worn on his eponymously titled show, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.

And Zaldy has now opened up on what it's like to dress RuPaul, as he says the focus is on making the outfits bigger and better than ever before, whilst still ''respecting the iconic image of RuPaul''.

He said: ''Within the world of drag, everything has been elevated to such a level that we're always challenging ourselves within my studio to make something more and more amazing, and something that we may not have seen on Ru in the past. At the same time, [we're] respecting the iconic image of RuPaul that we've created. Long and tall. The classic Ru look is a column gown, with an itty-bitty waist that accentuates the hips.''

Zaldy is a three-time Emmy-winning designer, and is nominated again at this year's Emmy Awards - which will take place virtually - for the Outstanding Costumes For a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program category.

And the designer and Ru have worked together so often, that they don't even need to attend any fittings for an outfit.

Zaldy added: ''I know Ru's body so well. Ru trusts that what I'm going to send is going to fit, and I believe that what I'm going to send is going to fit.''

The duo also team up with Ru's hair and makeup team to create their striking looks, with the group often playing a game of ''exquisite corpse'', in which everyone takes a turn adding something onto a character.

Speaking to Vogue, he said: ''We play this amazing game, with the hair and makeup team, of Exquisite Corpse. We all come together and work off each other's inspiration for the final package. Then Ru, as in all things, has the final say. Because as everyone knows, Mama Ru knows best.''