Rufus Sewell regretted being hungover in armour when filming the 2001 movie 'A Knight's Tale'.
Rufus Sewell regretted his hangovers when filming 'A Knight's Tale'.
The 53-year-old actor starred alongside the late Heath Ledger in the 2001 medieval flick and confessed that being worse for wear while dressed in armour was "not pleasant".
Rufus said: "I am very fond of that film and those memories. Me and Heath (Ledger) were very close and we did have a riotous good time. I learned that is not a pleasant experience."
The 'Hercules' star also revealed that wearing armour presented him with a number of practical challenges during filming for Brian Helgeland's movie.
He recalled to the Metro newspaper: "I would pour water into it, and you would see steam come out. And working out how to smoke through my visor, that was a feat of engineering. These are the problem an actor has."
Rufus' new movie is M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old', which centres on a group of people trapped on a beach who are rapidly ageing, although he admits that is content at growing older.
Asked if he was spooked by the ageing effects on the movie, Rufus said: "Quite the opposite! I am not someone who is neurotic about getting older – I mean, I actually quite like it, up to a point.
"I enjoy the process of getting older because it took me a while to get rid of ideas that I had about myself that weren't helpful.
"That said, I am 53 now and sometimes I look in the mirror and think: 'Ugh!'.
Rufus opened up on the lengthy make-up process on the movie and how realistic the work was.
He explained: "For 'Old', I would sit in a make-up chair for four hours and have them add 25 years on me and, because the make-up was so good, by the end of the day I would think that that's my face."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Blinky Bill has always considered himself an explorer, the kind of Koala that's willing to...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Max Morden is an art historian who's determined to re-discover his own history following the...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
Sadly, there has been such a glut of gun-packed London crime thrillers, that it simply...
A riotous combination of rah-rah American patriotism and overwrought special effects nonsense, this cheeky bit...
As a boy, Abraham Lincoln learns from his father, Thomas, that vampires are real. Worse...
This is a thoroughly offbeat concoction from the gifted filmmaker behind the acclaimed The Lives...
Most people wouldn't travel to Venice Italy - considered by many to be one of...
For a film with all the stylistic panache of a BBC period yawner and all...
You know how somehow, God knows why, every movie is somebody's favorite movie. It...