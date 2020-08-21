Rufus Sewell has signed up for M. Night Shyamalan's new film, although plot and character details remain under wraps.
Rufus Sewell has joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan's new film.
The 52-year-old actor has joined the cast of the new movie alongside Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie and Aaron Wolff.
Shyamalan will write, produce and direct the flick but plot and character details are shrouded in secrecy and the title is yet to be revealed.
The thriller forms part of 'The Sixth Sense' filmmaker's deal with Universal, with the studio releasing his last three motion pictures, 'Glass', 'Split' and 'The Visit'.
Shyamalan previously revealed that he intended to make ''weird and dark'' pictures for Universal.
The 50-year-old director said: ''I'm loving this approach from 'The Visit' on where they're minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humour moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they're comfortable, both during or even at the end.
''That's all mitigated because we're working with a respectable number and I feel like I'm being a good partner to my distributors.
''I like that because it allows me to iterate really fast in the making of these stories, so those films follow that architecture of approach and process.
''Even if it's tricking myself into being more dangerous, it's working because when I think about these three films that I'm thinking about - all weird and dark - I think that they speak to each other a little bit.''
Rufus is also set to star as Elvis Presley's father Vernon in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis', an upcoming biopic of the music icon.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Blinky Bill has always considered himself an explorer, the kind of Koala that's willing to...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Max Morden is an art historian who's determined to re-discover his own history following the...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
Sadly, there has been such a glut of gun-packed London crime thrillers, that it simply...
A riotous combination of rah-rah American patriotism and overwrought special effects nonsense, this cheeky bit...
As a boy, Abraham Lincoln learns from his father, Thomas, that vampires are real. Worse...
This is a thoroughly offbeat concoction from the gifted filmmaker behind the acclaimed The Lives...
Most people wouldn't travel to Venice Italy - considered by many to be one of...
For a film with all the stylistic panache of a BBC period yawner and all...
You know how somehow, God knows why, every movie is somebody's favorite movie. It...