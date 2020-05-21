Ruby Rose reportedly quit 'Batwoman' because of her heavy workload.

The 34-year-old actress starred as Kate Kane and her titular alter-ego in The CW series during its first season - which began airing last year - but announced earlier this week she is stepping away from the show.

No reason was given for Ruby's departure, but a number of sources told Variety the actress was unhappy with the long hours required as series lead, which led to friction on set, and ultimately the mutual decision between her and Warner Bros. Television that they would part ways.

It had been speculated the Orange is the New Black' actress had decided to leave 'Batwoman because she was still in pain connected with the emergency surgery she underwent on two herniated discs.

However, a source insisted the star's decision ''had nothing to do with her health or injury.''

Neither the actress or show bosses have commented on the claims.

Ruby announced her departure in a statement earlier this week, admitting it had been a ''very difficult decision'' to walk away from the show.

She said: ''I have made the very difficult decision to not return to 'Batwoman' next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

''I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful.''

And in their own statement, Warner Brothers and The CW confirmed they will be pushing ahead with season two of the series, and will be hunting for a replacement actress.

They said: ''Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to 'Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we - along with the show's talented creative team - look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.''