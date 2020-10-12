Ruby Rose has got a tattoo to remember quarantine.

The 34-year-old actress inked her left arm with the letter “CQ” to mark her time spent with her group of friends throughout her “camp quarantine” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to PEOPLE, she shared: “I’m not going to get any more tattoos because I don’t want to spend any more time in a make-up chair. But I did get a really tiny one. It says, 'CQ.' I did it myself. It stands for 'Camp Quarantine' which is the group of my friends that we all kind of quarantine together and we check in on each other like every day. I tattooed myself.”

‘The Doorman’ star claims she has over 109 tattoos but had previously lost count of her body art as they started to all morph into one.

She said: "The funny thing about tattoos is that you get one, or two, or three, or four or 10, and when you first get them they’re all separate and separate enough from each other that they can be counted individually.

“I think at one point, I had 50 or 60 tattoos, but then they all morphed to become a half sleeve, and then a full sleeve and then I sleeve with half my hand, and then half my back. So I have so many now where I feel like I can get away with saying, ‘I have three tattoos.’”

Meanwhile, the ‘Batwoman’ star has explained how the pandemic played a part in her choice to leave the superhero show behind.

She revealed: “We went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of in quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and everyone did it. You know, we all kind of thought about where we’re at. We were discussing the show and we had a conversation.”