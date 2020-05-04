Ruby Rose has dyed her hair pink and blue.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star has made the dramatic transformation to her hair and revealed why she decided to go for the two contrasting colours.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''What can I say!? Sometimes you just need to feel blue and other times you need pink to lighten your day.''

Ruby also expresses herself through her tattoos and previously revealed they all have ''phenomenal meanings''.

The 32-year-old actress said: ''Yeah. All 109 of them. If you count them individually, then that's an astronomical amount. But because they are joined together, it becomes a sleeve, or it becomes a back piece. They all have personal meanings or stories - they are there to create a memory. Some of them are more meaningful than others, but I love them all.''

Despite being fond of all her inkings, the actress had previously revealed she was having her knuckle tattoos - which spell out the words 'Just Love' - removed, as they were too difficult for her to cover up when it came to getting film roles.

Ruby confirmed the simple inkings are on their way to being gone for good in a Twitter post after one of her millions of followers messaged her to say they had noticed the tattoos were fading.

She replied: ''Same same my fave tattoo. But it's the only one that causes trouble with filming because the make up always comes off when you're using your hands or washing them through out the day etc. (sic)''

Elsewhere on her body, the 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' star has the word love etched behind her left ear, a childlike drawing of a crown below her chest and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle on her right forearm.