Ruby Rose says her back injury contributed to her decision to quit 'Batwoman'.

The 34-year-old actress stepped down from the role of Kate Kane and her titular alter ego in May after just one season of The CW show, and whilst it was originally explained that her heavy workload was to blame for her departure, she has now said her back injury - which she had surgery on last year - also made it ''tough'' to keep up the pace on the show.

She said: ''Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.''

Ruby also said that because the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming for the show's second season, she was able to have an honest conversation with producers about her decision to leave.

She added: ''[The pandemic was a] great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things [with the producers]. I respect them so much and they've been so respectful to me ... I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.''

Ruby will be replaced in the series by Javicia Leslie, who will be playing a whole new character named Ryan Wilder, and Ruby can't wait to see ''how it all comes together''.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, she said: ''She seems fantastic. Honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me ... I'm definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.''

Ruby announced her decision to leave 'Batwoman' in a statement shared on social media, in which she said she was ''truly grateful'' for the opportunity the series gave her.

She wrote at the time: ''I have made the very difficult decision to not return to 'Batwoman' next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

''I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful.''