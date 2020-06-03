'Batwoman' bosses are not recasting Kate Kane following Ruby Rose's departure but are looking for an actress to play a whole new character.
'Batwoman' is casting a completely new lead character.
The CW series are currently looking for an actress to replace Ruby Rose after she stepped down from playing Kate Kane, the cousin of Batman/Bruce Wayne, after just one series, but they don't want someone to take on the same role, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
According to Decider, a casting notice appeared on a Reddit forum outlining the part of Ryan Wilder, a woman in her mid-20s who ''is about to become Batwoman''.
The notice read: ''She's likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She's also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her.
''With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined.
''An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.''
Ruby made a surprise announcement last month that she was stepping down from the role.
She said: ''This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.''
It was later claimed the 34-year-old actress was unhappy with the long hours required as series lead, which led to friction on set, and ultimately the mutual decision between her and Warner Bros. Television that they would part ways.
However, neither Ruby nor Warner Bros. have confirmed or denied the report.
