It's been three years since they dropped their second studio album 'How Did We Get So Dark?', and now Royal Blood are set to return with another project, led by their brand new single 'Trouble's Coming'.
It certainly feels like it's been forever, but 2020 is made just that little bit better with a teaser from the Brighton rock duo. They popped up earlier in the year as part of the Live Lounge Allstars' cover of Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These', but it's thrilling to see a brand new song from the pair.
Royal Blood reached number one in the UK charts with their 2017 album 'How Did We Get So Dark?'; a record which spawned Rock Chart hits the likes of 'Lights Out', 'Hook, Line & Sinker' and 'I Only Lie When I Love You'.
'Trouble's Coming' feels like a slight departure, though we'd describe it as more of an evolution; a maturing of that hard rock dynamic rather than an abandonment of their original sound.
