Royal Blood are set to open a new arena in Swansea on March 8.

The pop-rock duo - comprising Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - will play the first gig at the Swansea Arena in South Wales as part of their 'Typhoons' run next spring.

Swansea Arena manager Lisa Mart said in a statement: “We are really excited to be announcing our eagerly anticipated first act! “Royal Blood are absolutely incredible and their stage shows are renowned for being full of energy and light.”

Located between the Marina and Oystermouth Road in the city, the venue can hold up to 3,500 gig-goers.

Meanwhile, Ben recently admitted the pair want to play a dream gig at Brighton & Hove Albion's stadium.

The 'Trouble's Coming' hitmakers - who formed in the southern English city - love to play hometown shows and drummer Ben thinks taking to the stage at the American Express Community Stadium would be truly special as a fan of the football club.

He said: "The obvious one for me is The Amex. For the obvious reasons, it's a big, big place.

"The beach would be like a fabulous thing that would be fun. With those places, there's a lot of organisation that needs to go into those things and it can be very costly as well.

"Whereas you have the Brighton Centre which is set up already and is the biggest place around really.

"We love playing The Dome as well, which is one of my favourite venues to watch other bands. But want to get those extra fans in."

Royal Blood dropped their third album 'Typhoons' in April, after working on it through much of lockdown.

Ben explained before they made their return to the stage: "I've been going to the football, which has been great.

"Mike, because he's got sober, he's found a love for the water. So, loves going swimming or wakeboarding, that's this thing.

"We've just been really preparing ourselves for the next season. Obviously, we haven't played shows in two years, so a lot of rehearsing has gone into putting on the shows."

Royal Blood's 2022 UK tour dates:

March 8 – Swansea, Arena

March 25 – Bournemouth, International Centre

March 26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

March 27 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 29 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 30 – London, The O2

April 1 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 2 – Manchester, AO Arena

April 3 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro