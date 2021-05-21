Rowan Atkinson has shot behind-the-scenes footage during his career which will be used for a silent movie about him, his close friend Michael Fenton Stevens says.
Rowan Atkinson is to star in a silent movie about his life.
The 'Mr. Bean' actor has shot secret behind-the-scenes footage throughout his career that will be used in a flick about him. All the recordings have been made with Cine film, meaning that the project will be silent.
The plans were revealed by actor Michael Fenton Stevens – who has worked extensively with his close friend Rowan during his career and starred in 'Mr. Bean' in 1993.
Michael told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Very early on in Rowan Atkinson's career he started Cine filming his own life. He has a great store of Cine film, so there will be a silent movie of Rowan's career."
Meanwhile, Rowan revealed earlier this year that he has no plans to play 'Mr. Bean' again as he finds the character "stressful and exhausting" and will only voice his alter ego for the animated version.
The 66-year-old star said: "It’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually. I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it."
Rowan also confessed that he has never enjoyed the process of making anything during his career on screen, with the exception of the sitcom 'Blackadder' because he didn't feel total "responsibility" to make the show funny.
He shared: "I don’t actually like the process of making anything - with the possible exception of Blackadder. Because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
After the painfully unfunny 2003 original, a franchise was highly unlikely. And yet the spoof...
One of Disney's greatest achievements, this is to my knowledge the only animated film to...
Zoiks! Like, man, some ghoulish fiend is turning party-hearty spring breakers into straight-laced zombies on...
After a generation on hiatus, the crazy, ensemble-cast chase comedy is back with an MTV...