Rowan Atkinson, Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais were among the winners at the National Film Awards UK in London on Thursday (01.07.21).
The ceremony was held at the Porchester Hall in London on Thursday (01.07.21) to celebrate the efforts of those in the motion picture industry, with Rowan honoured with the Global Contribution to Motion Picture and Lifetime Achievement Award for his legendary career on screen.
The 'Johnny English' star said: "I would like to thank the National Film Academy for this special honour and all the film fans who have supported my career for so long."
Kate took home the Best Actress gong for her role in the movie 'Farming' while Ricky picked up the Best Screenplay award for his hit Netflix comedy series 'Afterlife'.
She said: "Thank you for voting me Best Actress at this year's National Film Awards UK. I wish I could be there to pick it up in person but unfortunately the COVID quarantine is stopping me from being able to do that.
"I want to thank all of our cast but particularly Damson Idris, who was the sun around which everybody orbited as is the most brilliant actor."
Other winners included Vanessa Redgrave, who claimed that Outstanding Achievement Award – a surprise accolade that was bestowed on her for her decades of contribution to the world of film.
Mathew Horne claimed the award for Best Actor in a TV Series for 'Gavin & Stacey' while T'Nia Miller won Best Actress in a TV series for 'Years & Years'.
The full list of winners at the 2021 National Film Awards UK:
Best Actress sponsored by GLabs
Kate Beckinsale (Farming)
Best Actor sponsored by Eden Perfumes
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming)
Best Newcomer sponsored by Urban Veda
Mhairi Calvey
Best Actress in a TV Series sponsored by Initio Parfumes
T’Nia Miller (Years & Years)
Best Supporting Actress sponsored by Storm Label
Gemma Jones (Rocketman)
Best Actor in a TV Series sponsored by RICH Prosecco
Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey)
Best Supporting Actor sponsored by Heart of Suffolk Distillery
Khali Best (Blue Story)
Best Drama sponsored by Dechavel
Farming
Best TV Drama Series sponsored by Heineken
Beecham House
Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Initio Parfums
Vanessa Redgrave
Best Thriller
The Haunting of Borley Rectory
Best Action
Acceptable Damage
Best Independent Film sponsored by Gen Nee
Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella
Best Screenplay sponsored by Samantha Siu Inc
Blue Story
Best Documentary
Liam Gallagher: As It Was (Liam Gallagher, Gavin Fitzgerald, Charlie Lightening)
Best British Film sponsored by Eden Perfumes
Lynn + Lucy
Best Comedy
Eaten by Lions
Best Animation Film
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Outstanding Performance sponsored by Chloe…With Love
Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King)
Best Feature Film sponsored by Storm Label
Lucas & Albert
Best Director sponsored by MONPURE London
Shelagh McLeod (Astronaut)
Best Producer
Ged Doherty, Elizabeth Fowler, Melissa Shiyu Zuo (Official Secrets)
Best Film Distribution Company
Evolutionary films
Best Film Production Company
Fable Pictures
Best Foreign Language Film sponsored by Irene Kol London
Jessica Forever (France)
Best International Film
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
