Rosie Perez wants to star in a 'Birds of Prey' sequel.

The 56-year-old actress played Gotham City detective Renee Montoya in the superhero blockbuster and revealed that she would be prepared to star in a follow-up to the DC Extended Universe movie even though it would mean spending hours in the gym to get in shape for the part.

Rosie said: "I mean, if it happens, sure. When you said that, the first thing that came to my mind was, 'Oh my God, I have to lose weight and get in shape again!' "

The 'Fearless' star also hopes that there are no jokes about her character's age in any potential sequel.

She told Uproxx: "Hopefully, there won't be any ageist type of jokes in it as well. Having me called 'grandma'. That was the only thing, I was like, 'Really guys? Really?'

"I was like, 'Would you have the nerve to say that to Helen Mirren, in her 50 million action movies?'"

Rosie's co-star Jurnee Smollett previously revealed that she hoped to be able to play the role of Black Canary once again.

The 34-year-old star said: "It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and (I was) so honoured to take on that mantle. I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

Jurnee previously suggested that there was much more to come from the character, with 'Birds of Prey' serving as an origin story for Black Canary.

Smollett explained: "She's a beast, but I had to be really patient and kind of like reel that in because it is an origin story.

"She's not there yet, so it was great to explore this idea of, you know, a woman who's really needing to be emancipated from a state of mind. Because she's really the one in her own way.

"I mean, she's the most powerful person in the room. She's got the Canary Cry and yet she's choosing to hide it. And she's very much the reluctant hero."