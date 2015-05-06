When 04.05.2015
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was one of the most breathtaking beauties at this year's Met Gala fashion event. She was snapped stepping out of the Mark Hotel in New York with a guest wearing a gorgeously shaped pale pink gown with her long hair pulled back into a bun.
The 2015 theme was China: Through The Looking Glass, and among other guests included 'That Awkward Moment' star Michael B. Jordan, fashion photographer Mario Testino, 'Scandal' actress Kerry Washington with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Chinese supermodel Du Juan, Chinese actress Gao Yuanyuan, 'Glory' hitmaker Common, 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' actor Dane DeHaan with his wife Anna Wood, film director Baz Luhrmann with his wife Catherine Martin and Dree Hemingway sporting a more casual biker look.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...