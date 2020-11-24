Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has added luxury towels to her skincare routine to help maintain her acne-prone skin
The 33-year-old model expanded her skincare routine to include a set of towels by Resorè as she realised the importance that the "beautiful, luxurious, fast-drying and soft" towels have by touching her fresh skin.
She told Mecca: "I never thought much about my towels before except perhaps thread count and colour. But as someone with acne-prone skin, I wondered when we spend money on expensive and luxurious skincare, and towels touch our skin daily, why shouldn't a face towel have as much importance?"
The $99 set is made from Aegean Turkish cotton and includes ingredients like silverbac, which breaks down germs and odours, lyocell, which gently removes oil, bacteria and sebum, and rayon bamboo, which absorbs moisture and doesn't irritate the skin.
It comes after Rosie spend lockdown by prioritising evenings in the bathroom whilst focusing on her own self-care.
She added: "As someone who is really obsessed with interiors and who spends a lot of time in my bathroom, I'm always looking for those things to make the bathroom feel a little bit special and indulgent."
Meanwhile, Rosie has three-year-old Jack with her actions star fiancé Jason Statham and although she has nailed her mummy morning make-up routine she has trouble keeping all her products in her bag as her tot likes to play with them.
She previously revealed: "I'd like to say takes 15 mins, but that would be a load of bollocks. I hydrate my skin using iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, and ZO Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads, then finish with iS Clinical Super Serum Advance.
"I dot Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer where I need it, then apply its Ambient Lighting Bronzer and Confession Lipstick on my lips and cheeks. My son is obsessed with the lipsticks - he thinks they're swords."
