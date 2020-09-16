Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned to ''doctors and scientists'' in a bid to find the best beauty products.

The 33-year-old model has revealed she decided to change her beauty regime after the birth of her three-year-old son Jack.

Rosie shared: ''When my son was born it was important to me to find products that were as non-toxic as possible. So that led me asking a lot of questions to experts, to doctors and to scientists.''

Rosie explained that one of her favourite products at the moment is the Ere Perez Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara.

Speaking via her YouTube channel, Rosie said: ''I'm very loyal to my clear eyebrow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills because my eyebrows tend to be a little bit wiry and they move around, but this is a great clean alternative.

''I love the way it brushes through the eyebrow and gives a feathered look. It really does hold down throughout the day.''

Earlier this month, Rosie admitted she feels under pressure to have cosmetic treatments.

The model said she frequently comes under pressure to have invasive procedures in Los Angeles, where she lives, but she doesn't want to do anything ''extreme'' to her body.

She explained: ''I don't like to try anything extreme. I'm cautious, especially in Los Angeles where people are like, 'Do you want breakfast and Botox?' and I'm like, 'Uh, no. I'll take the breakfast and you can keep the Botox.'''

However, Rosie admitted the one thing she never worries about is her famous pout.

The blonde beauty said: ''I never worry about my lips. They stay in good shape.''