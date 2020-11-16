Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has reeled off the products she uses to heal her acne-prone skin and her tips for avoiding breakouts.
The 33-year-old model conducted an Ask Me Anything Q&A on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, and she revealed her current skincare routine, which she "diligently sticks to", is by ZO Skin Health, whose products aim to "restore skin to a healthy state".
The blonde beauty - who has three-year-old son Jack with her 53-year-old movie star husband Jason Statham - also ensures she is using an antibacterial facecloth, while all of the products she puts on her skin are "non-comedogenic", which means they are not likely to cause pore blockages.
Responding to a follower who asked Rosie for her "best advice" to treat acne, she wrote: "Having dealt with acne prone skin my entire adult life a great skincare routine that I diligently stick to is essential.
"Currently I'm using an entire regime from @zoskinhealth, it has completely changed my skin.
"I also love @isclinical and @facerealityskincare products.
Using a clean antibacterial face cloth by @resorebody
"Only using non-comedogenic skincare and make up products.
"Light therapy, A H A's, retinoids, chemical peels and laser treatments can also really help when seeking advice from a professional.
"A great facial esthetician like @bibalosangelesofficial @shanidarden @melaniegrantskin @katekerrlondon_facialist (sic)"
Elsewhere, Rosie revealed the Dyson Airwrap has been a "game-changer" for styling her hair.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who runs her own online beauty publication Rose Inc. - recently opened up about up the emotional impact of having acne as an adult.
She said: “I just felt so insecure about my skin.
"People were commenting on it. Anybody who has struggled with acne - whether it’s a small breakout or whether it’s severe—will know it’s something that emotionally can affect you.”
