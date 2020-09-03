Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's son is ''obsessed'' with her lipsticks.

The 33-year-old model has three-year-old Jack with her actions star fiancé Jason Statham and although she has nailed her mummy morning make-up routine she has trouble keeping all her products in her bag as her tot likes to play with them.

Discussing her beauty routine, she told ELLE: ''I'd like to say takes 15 mins, but that would be a load of bollocks. I hydrate my skin using iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, and ZO Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads, then finish with iS Clinical Super Serum Advance.

''I dot Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer where I need it, then apply its Ambient Lighting Bronzer and Confession Lipstick on my lips and cheeks. My son is obsessed with the lipsticks - he thinks they're swords.''

However, the former Victoria's Secret Angel doesn't worry too much about her lips as they are always in ''good shape'', but has suffered majorly with acne and can't help put squeeze her spots in the morning.

Asked what she sees when she looks in the mirror, she said: ''The worst bits first. I struggle with breakouts, so it changes each day. I never worry about my lips - they stay in good shape.''

She added that her worst habit is ''squeezing spots''.

What's more, the British beauty - who landed her first modelling job in New York in 2004 - has sworn off Botox despite it available almost everywhere in Los Angeles.

She explained: ''I don't like to try anything extreme - I'm cautious, especially in LA, where people are like, 'Do you want breakfast and Botox?' and I'm like, 'Uh, no. I'll take the breakfast and you can keep the Botox.'''

Instead, to keep herself looking young, Rosie fills her fridge with youthful supplements that often leaves her beau baffled.

She added: ''Supplements, flaxseed oil and face rollers. My fiancé Jason goes to the fridge and is like, 'What is this?' ''