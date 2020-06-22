Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would still want to be in fashion even if she wasn't a model.

The 33-year-old model insists she would have ''always ended up in a creative field'' whether she made it as a model or not and would like to think it would be in the industry she is in now, aswell.

She said: ''When I was 14-years-old I just remember always being obsessed with fashion and beauty. I grew up in a rural countryside town in the UK and my only connection to that world were magazines. There was no YouTube or Internet and it was such a shrouded business for most people, and I think that was part of why it drew me in. I would look at these beautiful images in the magazine and I wanted to be part of creating them. I remember my first few shoots and sitting down in a makeup chair and being surrounded by all these products, I wanted to learn everything. If I wasn't doing what I'm doing I'd probably be a makeup artist, or an art director or stylist, I would've always ended up in a creative field and certainly I believe fashion or beauty.''

And Rosie thinks it is fascinating how women ''wear'' their makeup.

She added to Emirates Woman magazine's special Beauty Issue, she added: ''I always study how a woman wears her makeup and despite there being endless glamorous looks we can and on social media, women just want to feel like the best version of themselves. They want to feel natural, and there are different variations, but ultimately they want to feel like themselves. I notice women sticking to classics that suit her. You want to apply your makeup in the morning, feel great all day and not think about it. I don't want to think about it, I want it to work for me.''