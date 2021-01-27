Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. has launched a limited-edition lipstick collection with La Bouche Rouge.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. has teamed up with La Bouche Rouge on a limited-edition lipstick collection.
The 33-year-old model has launched the new collaboration with the Parisian sustainable luxury beauty brand and admitted it's a "dream come true" to get to work with them after years of adoring their products.
In a note shared on La Bouche Rouge's Instagram page, she shared: “I first came across @laboucherouge soon after it launched in 2017 and instantly fell in love with the sustainability mission, the clean formulations, and how the lipstick cases felt like a keepsake. I loved the brand identity, the refillable packing design, and how the leather case can be a personal item for years to come. I’ve wanted to collaborate with La Bouche Rouge for such a long time, and it’s been a dream come true to work with the brand… When conceiving the shades, I wanted to have an elevated, natural nude that was similar to my lip colour, as well as a beautiful, elegant red for the evening.”
Rosie created two shades, a nude and a red, and she has encouraged women to "show themselves a little love" this Valentine's Day (14.02.21), by treating themselves to the lipsticks or buying them as a gift for their girl pals.
She said in a statement on the brand's website: “This Valentine’s Day, I want to encourage women to show themselves a little love by buying it for themselves or offering it to their girlfriends. Though we chose to release it for Valentine’s Day, I truly designed timeless sets and shades that can accompany you all-year long.”
