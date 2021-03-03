Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is embracing getting older
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has vowed to "push back" on any ideas of how she "should be or look".
The 33-year-old model - who has three-year-old son Jack with husband Jason Statham - insisted that while "things don't sit where they did pre-baby", she's embracing getting older and is content with how she looks.
Speaking to the April 2021 issue of ELLE UK magazine - of which she is the cover star - Rosie said: "As someone who's built a lot, if not all, of their business on looking a certain way, there may come a time when my answer to this is truthfully quite different, but I'm still 33 - so I'm starting to see fine lines and perhaps things don't sit where they did pre-baby but I'm okay with it, I can make it work. Certainly, I know myself and as I get older, I will be pushing back on any kind of ideas that I should be or look a certain way."
Elsewhere, the blonde beauty - who flaunts her impressive figure in white underwear on the cover - teased her upcoming skincare and make-up line, which her brand Rose Inc. is aiming to launch this summer, and spoke of how much she loves the "transformative nature of beauty and skincare".
She told the publication: "I’m sure it will come as no surprise, even though I haven’t talked about it publicly yet, that we’re launching skincare and cosmetics probably end of August or September.
"I love the transformative nature of beauty and skincare. As someone that's had acne-prone skin my whole adult life, skincare products are very meaningful to me … There's always something that’s deemed frivolous and superficial about beauty and make-up. And I'm okay with that, but when you really look at it, those small [transformations] in somebody's day actually can really build up to make a big difference."
Rosie also opened up about the challenges of the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and insisted it's perfectly fine to "lock yourself" away and pour a giant glass of wine to get through these crazy times.
She said: "You have to just go lock yourself in the bathroom or pour yourself a very large glass of wine at the end of the night. And it's just the way it is. That's real and that is life and I'm not going to sugar coat it."
The full interview is in the April issue of ELLE UK, on sale from March 4 and via www.ELLE.com/uk
