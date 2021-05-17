Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed her favourite lingerie is a bralette and French knickers.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley feels "instantly feminine" in a bralette and French knickers.
The 34-year-old model gushed that she had a "lot of fun" getting to design her latest Marks & Spencer lingerie collection as she showed off a set from the line on social media.
Alongside two snaps of her rocking a pistachio-coloured two-piece, she wrote on Instagram: "I love a bralette and French knickers set as I know it will instantly make me feel feminine, and it doesn’t come much better than this pistachio coloured version from my latest @marksandspencer collection. I had a lot of fun designing this. (sic)"
The new collection is vintage-inspired.
In a previous post, she shared: "I took inspiration from the decadent 1920s. It think it might be my favourite collection yet."
Meanwhile, the catwalk beauty recently revealed she uses social media to find fashion inspiration.
Rosie tends to follow designers on Instagram that influence her style more than magazines nowadays.
She said: "My social media is really filled with destinations and architecture and buildings and books and art and sculpture, and then peppered in with some great tastemakers and designers and artists who I really love to follow. So for me, that's definitely altered the way that we consume and interpret fashion, because before, we would see that all in a magazine that we'd get once a month.
"As a young girl, I would literally race home off the school bus as a teenage girl, because I knew what day the magazine was going to arrive at the house. And so now, we have that just in our hand all day long. So obviously, it alters the way you consume, because it's so instantaneous."
However, Rosie is careful not to overindulge in social media as she does not want to contribute to fast fashion by purchasing new clothes or shoes all the time.
She continued: "I try and pay special attention to that in a way, because I think sometimes it can lead you down the wrong path of overconsumption certainly, and it can lead you down the path of following trends as opposed to staying true to yourself. So I try and spend special attention when I do have that urge of really asking myself questions of, 'Is this about buying less but better?'"
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...