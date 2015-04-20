When 18.04.2015
Roseanne Barr looked appropriately patriotic in an American flag scarf and matching cowboy boots as she arrived for the screening of her new documentary 'Roseanne For President', which took place at New York's 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. The film follows her journey into politics as she attempts to run for election.
Other arrivals were the film's producer Eric Weinrib, Barr's campaign manager Farheen Hakeem and comedian Sandra Bernhard who all appear in the movie. Also among guests were comedian Gilbert Gottfried and reknowned photographers Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg.
