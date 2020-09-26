Rose Leslie is expecting her first child.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star and her co-star and husband Kit Harington are set to become parents for the first time, as it has been confirmed Rose is currently pregnant.

Rose unveiled her burgeoning baby bump through professional photographs captured for her Make magazine cover story.

Although she didn't address her pregnancy with the magazine, the publication's fashion director Ursula Lake wrote on Instagram: ''So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! (sic)''

Rose and Kit, both 33, are both yet to publicly comment on the happy news themselves.

Meanwhile, Rose said she felt grateful for the lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as spending time away from her work allowed her to ''confront'' how ''wired'' she was.

She explained: ''Kit and I, we were in the countryside initially and revelled in the idea that 'this is going to last for three weeks, let's lap it up.'

''But my inability to slow down reminded me of what happens if I'm lucky enough to go on holiday. It takes me 10 days to come out of my fast pace of life, and then I begin to relax, by which point I'm on the way back home.

''With lockdown I had to confront just how wired I had become and that possibly wasn't serving me in the right way. If it weren't for the six months of being forced to slow down, I know I would have carried on.

''So, while I'm not claiming I'm not experiencing mental exhaustion any more, I felt it far greater back in March.''

The 'Death on the Nile' actress felt ''incredibly grateful'' to spent the time in the countryside and though she didn't do anything ''productive'', she has had a ''mindful'' few months.

She told Stylist magazine: ''I feel incredibly grateful. My husband and I were fortunate to spend lockdown in the countryside.

''Having birdsong and greenery and hedgerows was such a blessing.

''We raised a puppy in lockdown. We were trying to eke out conversation over the dinner table, talking about nothing but what we'd eat the next day.

''It has been an extraordinary time for all of us, it certainly slowed us down.