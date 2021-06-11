Australian actress Rose Byrne is to play New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in movie 'They Are Us', which will tell the story of the week two mass shootings occurred at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.
Rose Byrne is to star in 'They Are Us'.
The Australian actress will portray New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the forthcoming film, which will tell the story of the week following two mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, which left 51 people dead.
Andrew Niccol is to write and direct the motion picture, which will be produced by Ayman Jamal, Stewart Till, Niccol and Philippa Campbell.
For the script, several members of the mosques affected by the attack were consulted.
Niccol told Deadline: "'They Are Us' is not so much about the attack but the response to the attack [and] how an unprecedented act of hate was overcome by an outpouring of love and support.
"The film addresses our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people around the world. It is an example of how we should respond when there’s an attack on our fellow human beings."
Ardern was widely praised for how she handled the response to the attack, and the title for the film is taken from her speech following the shootings.
But a spokesman for the Prime Minister's office has told the New Zealand Herald that Ardern and her government haven't been involved in the movie.
And The Muslim Association of Canterbury has questioned whether the film is "appropriate right now".
Spokesperson Abdigani Ali said: "Although recognition of our Prime Minister for her response to attacks is well deserved, we question the timing and whether a movie is appropriate right now?"
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Marnie Minervini recently lost her husband. The couple were very much in love and did...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
On the day of his new company's big launch, and young and successful entrepreneur suffers,...
In 2005, Australian author Tim Winton collected a series of 17 short stories and published...
Life-changing moments feature in each of the nine short films in this Australian anthology, and...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...