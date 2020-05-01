Rose Byrne joked that she and her husband Bobby Cannavale are getting by in quarantine by consuming ''alcohol, drugs and porn''.
The 'Bridesmaid' actress - who has four-year-old Rocco and Rafa, two, with spouse Bobby Cannavale - admitted she is finding the coronavirus pandemic ''scary'' though she insisted her family are staying ''safe'' indoors.
Appearing on Variety and iHeart's podcast, 'The Big Ticket', she said: ''Listen, I feel lucky ... we're safe and we're okay, but it's scary.
''We have two little kids. We've just been inside, but I have friends who are working in the healthcare system.
On how she is keeping busy, she joked: ''Just alcohol, drugs [and] porn.''
Elsewhere, the 40-year-old star opened up about her role as Gloria Steinem in the mini-series 'Mrs. America'.
The Hulu drama is based on the real-life political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and also stars Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Paulson to name a few.
On playing the part of the real-life activist and feminist, she said: ''I was like, 'I cannot screw this up.' I just worked as hard as I could, and I don't know what I did, or how it looked, but I just tried to capture her essence as hard as I could.''
