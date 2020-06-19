Rose Byrne thinks Kristen Wiig will make a ''wonderful'' mother.

The 46-year-old actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman were reported earlier this week to have welcomed twins via surrogate mother, and Kristen's 'Bridesmaids' co-star Rose has gushed over the ''lovely news''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Rose - who has two children herself, four-year-old Rocco and two-year-old Rafa, with Bobby Cannavale - said: ''It's such lovely news and she's just such a delightful person. She's such a nurturing person, so it's wonderful news.''

Kristen and Avi are believed to have welcomed home her twins earlier this year, but the pair have not yet confirmed speculation about the tots' arrival.

However, the 'Martian' star did hint at the possibility of her entering motherhood last month, when she hosted the special Mother's Day episode of 'Saturday Night Live', where she thanked her own mother Laurie Johnston for ''preparing'' her to be a mother herself.

She said at the time: ''This is the Mother's Day show, and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So I hope it's OK, I would like to tell her I love her.

''I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing to be a mom myself.''

Kristen and Avi have been engaged since August 2019 after three years of dating, but have kept their love life largely out of the spotlight.