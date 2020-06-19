Rose Byrne thinks Kristen Wiig will make a ''wonderful'' mother, after it was reported the star has welcomed twins via a surrogate mother.
Rose Byrne thinks Kristen Wiig will make a ''wonderful'' mother.
The 46-year-old actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman were reported earlier this week to have welcomed twins via surrogate mother, and Kristen's 'Bridesmaids' co-star Rose has gushed over the ''lovely news''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Rose - who has two children herself, four-year-old Rocco and two-year-old Rafa, with Bobby Cannavale - said: ''It's such lovely news and she's just such a delightful person. She's such a nurturing person, so it's wonderful news.''
Kristen and Avi are believed to have welcomed home her twins earlier this year, but the pair have not yet confirmed speculation about the tots' arrival.
However, the 'Martian' star did hint at the possibility of her entering motherhood last month, when she hosted the special Mother's Day episode of 'Saturday Night Live', where she thanked her own mother Laurie Johnston for ''preparing'' her to be a mother herself.
She said at the time: ''This is the Mother's Day show, and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So I hope it's OK, I would like to tell her I love her.
''I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing to be a mom myself.''
Kristen and Avi have been engaged since August 2019 after three years of dating, but have kept their love life largely out of the spotlight.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Marnie Minervini recently lost her husband. The couple were very much in love and did...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
On the day of his new company's big launch, and young and successful entrepreneur suffers,...
In 2005, Australian author Tim Winton collected a series of 17 short stories and published...
Life-changing moments feature in each of the nine short films in this Australian anthology, and...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...