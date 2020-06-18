Rosario Dawson is to move in with her boyfriend, Senator Cory Booker.
Rosario Dawson is moving in with her boyfriend.
The 41-year-old actress hasn't seen Senator Cory Booker for months because she has been isolating with her parents, Isabel and Greg - who was previously having chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer - during the coronavirus pandemic but they've decided ''it's time'' to get a place together.
Asked by director Kevin Smith at his Mooby's Pop-Up in Los Angeles what she's missed while quarantining, she said: ''My boyfriend. I haven't seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC.
''I'm actually in the process of moving, by the way. I'm going to New Jersey. I'm moving to Newark...
''I'm moving in with my boyfriend, because it's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it's been really intense.''
The brunette beauty is ''really excited'' to be making the move, especially as she has spent so much of the past 15 years living ''on a plane''.
The 'Clerks II' actress admitted in April it had been ''challenging'' being apart from Cory.
She said: ''We are so many thousands of miles apart. It's so challenging.
''That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package.''
The 'Briarpatch' star and the New Jersey senator had been planning their ''longest vacation ever'' that month but had to postpone it indefinitely, which only made their separation harder.
She said: ''He's been campaigning the whole year and it was just only a couple of months since we started dating. So we've not really had a really good chunk of time together because of our work and our family and all the other things.
''It ended up being what was supposed to be our longest time together, [is] now our longest period apart from each other. So, that's definitely been really challenging.''
